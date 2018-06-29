PPP objects to transfers of assistant commissioners

The Pakistan Peoples Party has formally objected to the recent large-scale transfers and postings of assistant commissioners in the province ordered by caretaker Sindh government earlier this week, terming it a serious violation of the Elections Act-2017 as, according to the PPP, the prior approval of the Election Commission of Pakistan was not sought.

On Tuesday, the caretaker government had issued notifications transferring 133 assistant commissioners (AC) as well as secretaries or administrative heads of 14 key provincial departments across the province to ensure fairness and transparency in the upcoming elections. ACs also act as the assistant returning officers under the polling scheme of the ECP.

Lal Bux Bhutto, a member of the recently-constituted Central Election Cell of PPP, wrote a letter to the caretaker Sindh chief minister formally conveying his party’s objections to the transfers and postings of ACs by the interim government. Copies of the letter were also sent to the chief justice of Pakistan, provincial election commissioner Sindh and to the chief election commissioner.

The letter reads: “Kind attention is invited to the Notification number SOV (SGA and CD) 8-60/2018 dated: 26-06-2018 whereby the Assistant Commissioners/Assistant Returning Officers have been transferred. It is noted with concern and regrets that this exercise has been undertaken without any cogent reason and in violation of Section 5(4) of the Election Act 2017 and Section 230(f) of the Elections Act which provide that no Authority or Government including caretaker Government shall post or transfer any official without prior approval in writing of the Election Commission after the issuance of election campaign.”

The letter further stated that all the transfers/postings of assistant returning officers have been made in violation of ECP directives without prior approval of the ECP. It noted that the ECP had issued a notification on June 6 stating that after the election process commenced on May 31, all transfers and postings stand cancelled.

“Your kind attention is invited towards the illegalities and irregularities which are interruption in the smooth process of election as well as amounts to pre-poll rigging,” the letter stated. It requested the interim government to withdraw the notification transferring ACs in “order to ensure free, fair, and transparent election process”.

PPP tickets

Meanwhile, the PPP on Thursday issued tickets to candidates of the party who will contest upcoming general elections from eight constituencies of District Malir.

The tickets have been issued to the following candidates: Muhammad Sajid Jokhio from PS-87; Ghulam Murtaza Baloch from PS-88; Saleem Baloch from PS-89; Raja Abdul Razzaq Baloch from PS-90; Mahmood Alam Jamote from PS-91; Haji Abdul Karim Jokhio from NA-236; Abdul Hakim Baloch from NA-237 and Agha Rafiullah from NA-238.

The tickets were handed over at a ceremony held at Bilawal House. On the occasion, PPP Malir District leader Ghulam Murtaza Baloch said that Peoples Party would win from all the eight seats of the district. The candidates thanked the party leadership for reposing confidence in them and giving them the opportunity to contest the upcoming polls as candidates of the party.

Bilawal’s ticket submitted

The party ticket of PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to contest from NA-246 Karachi was submitted to the Returning Office of the constituency by senior PPP leader Rashid Rabbani on Thursday.

Former Senator Yousuf Baloch, PPP District South President Khalil Hoath, Peoples Lawyers Forum leader Saeed Abbasi advocate, Agha Suhail and others were also present.