Fri June 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Election campaign

LALAMUSA: Pakistan People’s Party candidate from NA-70 Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that they will not work for their personal interests rather for the prosperity of the country after winning the general elections.

x
Advertisement

Addressing a corner meeting in his constituency, he said voting would be the first step to send 272 best persons to the assemblies.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar