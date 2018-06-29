Election campaign

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LALAMUSA: Pakistan People’s Party candidate from NA-70 Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that they will not work for their personal interests rather for the prosperity of the country after winning the general elections.
Addressing a corner meeting in his constituency, he said voting would be the first step to send 272 best persons to the assemblies.
