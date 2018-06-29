PPP has no future in Sindh, says Liaquat Jatoi

NAWABSHAH: The leader of Pakistan Tehrik Insaf, Liaquat Ali Jatoi has said that the PPP is in a state of frustration throughout the country and they have no candidates in Punjab and Sindh to contest the Election 2018.

While talking to media at village Khadhar on the occasion of joining of PTI by former provincial minister Ghulam Rasool Unar, Ghulam Rasool Unar would contest from PS-39 on a PTI ticket. Jatoi said the time of Zardari mafia is finished in Sindh and the PPP candidates are returning party tickets. He said Bilawal Zardari has no status in PPP and he is being used as a tool.

He demanded accountability of Asif Ali Zaradri as being done in case of Nawaz Sharif. Liaquat Jatoi said the real change would come on 25 July 2018. The former chief minister Sindh said the people of the province have now gained political maturity and they will not caste votes for the PPP candidates. He said the PPP destroyed merit, promoted nepotism, corruption and gave an extremely bad economic management to people of Sindh. Jatoi said the voters of the constituencies of former chief minister Murad Ali Shah, former assembly members and ministers are questioning their performance. He said the Shaheed Benazirabad district is no more a PPP fort, and the former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Dr Azra Fazal Pechohu and other PPP contestants would face defeat in the election.