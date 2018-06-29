Fri June 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

A
APP
June 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Four die inRajanpur accident

RAJANPUR: Four people died and 37 others sustained injuries when a Karachi-bound speeding bus skidded and overturned at Jampur on Thursday. According to Rescue-1122, the bus was on its way from Peshawar to Karachi when it met an accident near Government Boys Degree College, Jampur. As a result, Lal Muhammad, Maroof Khan, Syed Muhammad and an unidentified man died on the spot. The injured were shifted to THA Jampur.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar