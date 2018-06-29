Four die inRajanpur accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAJANPUR: Four people died and 37 others sustained injuries when a Karachi-bound speeding bus skidded and overturned at Jampur on Thursday. According to Rescue-1122, the bus was on its way from Peshawar to Karachi when it met an accident near Government Boys Degree College, Jampur. As a result, Lal Muhammad, Maroof Khan, Syed Muhammad and an unidentified man died on the spot. The injured were shifted to THA Jampur.
