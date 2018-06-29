Mock exercises at hospitals, institutions to counter terrorism

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAHAWALPUR: The joint teams of law enforcement agencies have conducted mock exercises here at local hospitals, churches, educational institutions and important government installations to train the staff for tackling any act of terrorism. According to police sources, the joint teams of law enforcement agencies have launched the mock exercises at different places under the supervision of Regional Police Officer and District Police Officer of Bahawalpur.
