Fri June 29, 2018
National

June 29, 2018

Mock exercises at hospitals, institutions to counter terrorism

BAHAWALPUR: The joint teams of law enforcement agencies have conducted mock exercises here at local hospitals, churches, educational institutions and important government installations to train the staff for tackling any act of terrorism. According to police sources, the joint teams of law enforcement agencies have launched the mock exercises at different places under the supervision of Regional Police Officer and District Police Officer of Bahawalpur.

