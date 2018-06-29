Two brothers awarded death sentence

SIALKOT: Additional District and Sessions Judge Natasha Naseem Sipra on Thursday awarded death sentence to two brothers Azmatullah and Luqman in a double murder case registered with Begowala police station. The judge also ordered the convicts to pay Rs 500,000 each as compensation to the legal heirs of the murdered persons. In case of non-payment of the compensation money, they would face six months imprisonment each. According to the prosecution, the convicts had gunned down Syed Ali Raza and his brother Syed Tassawar Hussain over a property dispute at Waan village in November 2011.