Parties urged to define policies for women with disabilities in manifestoes

Islamabad: Women with disabilities have urged political parties to define their policies for women with disabilities in their party manifestoes.

The demand was raised at a consultation organised by Potohar Mental Health Association (PMHA) with the support of OXFAM. Persons with disabilities (PWDs), researchers, government officials and rights activists participated in the event.

The speakers highlighted the importance of incorporating issues related to persons with disability in the political party manifestoes. They said that this will not only lead to a clearer government policy towards the issue and will make the political parties accountable but will also encourage persons with disability especially women to emerge as leaders at community and national level.

Speaking on this occasion, Chief Executive Potohar Mental Health Associations Zulqurnain Asghar talked about the importance of mainstreaming person living with disabilities specifically women. He said that inconsistent data on PWDs and lack of comprehensive legislation at national level are two of the biggest challenges faced by the community.

While talking about women living with disabilities, Noreen Khan Assistant Legal Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal said that women living with disabilities face double discrimination on basis of disability and gender discrimination.

“They have to face many barriers,” she said also highlighting the barriers from getting education to job placement or casting. She suggested that such barriers can only be eliminated if persons living with disabilities are included as leaders or staff members in educational institutes and in electoral process.

Executive Director of IDRAC Amjad Nazeer stressed to make a comprehensive paradigm to include not only physical disability but also various forms of disabilities. “However, there is a change in thinking patterns of our society regarding disability but there is still a need to gradually make it more positive and mainstreaming them.” He demanded inclusion of PWDs in electoral process.

Council Member HRCP Nasreen Azhar said that she encountered a positive change in societal mindset regarding disability but there is still need to take further steps in this direction. She stated that there is slight change in the society but there is a long way to go to reach the goals of making this an inclusive society.

All the participants especially women living with disabilities endorsed the key point stressed the need to pass comprehensive national level legislation to mainstream the persons living with disabilities. They said that role of electronic and print media is very important to promote politically correct, persons’ centered language in the coverage.