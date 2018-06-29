PML-N names candidate for NA-162

BUREWALA: The PML-N has announced Chaudhry Faqir Ahmed Arain from NA-162 (Vehari-I), ex-MPA M Yousaf Kaselia from PP-229 (Vehari-I) and Sardar Khalid Mehmood Dogar from PP-230 (Vehari-II) as its candidates for the general elections here on Thursday.

PML-N’s former MNA Chaudhry Nazir Ahmed Arain’s nomination papers were rejected by the returning officer and later also by the election tribunal. He withdrew his party candidature and brought forward his elder brother and renowned banker Chaudhry Faqir Ahmed Arain, as a candidate from NA-162. On the provincial seat, he openly opposed the selection of former MPA Chaudhry Irshad Ahmed Arain who had joined the PML-N after quitting the PPP in 2010 by-elections for NA-167. The differences between both of them reached to the point of no return.