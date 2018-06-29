KP NAB moves against Park contractors, officials

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday authorised inquiry against officials of Local Government and Rural Development Department and contractor of Funland in Shahi Bagh and Chacha Younas Park, Peshawar, regarding corruption and corrupt practices.

The decision was taken at a meeting of Regional Board Meeting (RBM) of the NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which also authorised an inquiry against officials of District Health Officer Mardan and others regarding corruption and corrupt practices.

The meeting was chaired by Farmanullah Khan, Director General NAB (KP), which was attended by directors, deputy prosecutor general (DPGA), case officers and other concerned officers. Several important decisions were taken in the Regional Board Meeting.

An official statement that the board authorised inquiry against officials of LG&RDD and contractor of Funland Shahi Bagh and Chacha Younas Park, Peshawar, regarding corruption and corrupt practices.

"The subject is alleged to have received extra money while handing-over Funland Shahi Bagh to the government and also got illegal contract of Chacha Younas Park in gross violation of laws," it added.

It said that the board also authorised inquiry against officials DHO Mardan and others regarding corruption and corrupt practices. The subjects are alleged to have misappropriation of funds allocated for standardization of hospitals, purchase of equipment's / furniture, medicines, vaccines and civil works, etc. Beside these, it said the board approved reference against Yahya Khan, Senior Auditor, Regional Tax Office Peshawar and others regarding misappropriation of taxes and other funds.