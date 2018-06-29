Fri June 29, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2018

Canada crush Pakistan development squad

KARACHI: Canadian national hockey team defeated Pakistan’s development squad by 5-1 in the fourth match of their five-match series. Full back Amjad Ali scored Pakistan’s only goal off a penalty corner at West Vancouver. The first three matches were played at Surrey.

