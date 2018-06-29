Kohli says flexible batting order can ‘surprise’ opponents

DUBLIN: Virat Kohli believes a flexible batting order will help keep India’s opponents guessing while they are in Ireland and England.

India launched their tour with a 78-run thrashing of Ireland in the first Twenty20 international in Dublin on Wednesday.Kohli was involved in two surprises — he came in at a relatively lowly number six and was promptly out for a second-ball duck.

But by then India were well on the way to going 1-0 up in a two-match series, with Rohit Sharma (97) and Shikhar Dhawan (74) sharing an opening stand of 160 in 16 overs.Suresh Raina was then sent in when Ireland eventually ended India’s second-highest opening T20 stand.

MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya came in at the fall of the next two wickets before Kohli decided to go in with just three balls remaining.“The middle order is something we can experiment with in T20 games,” said Kohli.

“I’ve got a good mindset of who’s batting where so in the next few games, not just the Ireland ones but also against England, we will look to be flexible and use them as and when the situation requires them,” the skipper added.

“We will look to surprise the opposition.”KL Rahul and Dinesh Karthik were the surprise omissions from the India team but they are set to get a chance when the teams return to Malahide for the second T20 on Friday (today).

“We are using these two games (in Ireland) to play everyone, and I have already told them that the guys who didn’t play will get an opportunity in the next game,” said Kohli.

Ireland won toss

India

R G Sharma b Chase 97

S Dhawan c Thompson b O’Brien 74

S K Raina c O’Brien b Chase 10

†M S Dhoni c Thompson b Chase 11

H H Pankya not out 6

*V Kholi c Thompson b Chase 0

M L Pandey not out 0

Extras (4lb 6w) 10

Total (5 wickets, 20 overs) 208

Did not bat: B Kumar, J Bumrah, K Yadav, Y S Chahal

Fall: 1-160, 2-186, 3-202, 4-202, 5-202

Bowling: Rankin 4-0-34-0 (1w), Chase 4-0-35-4 (3w), Thompson 2-0-31-0 (1w), K O’Brien 3-0-36-1 (1w), Dockrell 4-0-40-0, Simi Singh 1-0-12-0, Stirling 2-0-16-0

Ireland

P Stirling c Yadav b Bumrah 1

J Shannon lbw b Yadav 60

A Balbirnie st Dhoni b Chahal 11

S Singh c Kohli b Yadav 5

*G Wilson st Dhoni b Chahal 5

K O’Brien c Dhawan b Chahal 10

S Thompson c Pandya b Yadav 12

†S Poynter b Yadav 7

G Dockrell b Bumrah 9

W Rankin not out 5

P Chase not out 2

Extras (2lb 1w) 3

Total (9 wkts, 20 overs) 132

Fall: 1-4, 2-45, 3-72, 4-85, 5-96, 6-96, 7-114, 8-123, 9-126

Bowling: Kumar 4-0-16-0, Bumrah 4-1-19-2 (1w), Pandya 4-0-36-0, Chahal 4-0-38-3, Yadav 4-1-21-4

Results: India won by 76 runs

Man of the Match: Kuldeep Yadav (India)

Umpires: Mark Hawthorne and Roly Black (Ireland). TV Umpire: Alan Neill (Ireland). Match Referee: Chris Broad (England)