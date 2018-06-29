Pak weightlifting squad to be named in mid-July

KARACHI: Pakistan will announce the weightlifting squad for the Asian Games in the middle of July, a senior official of Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWF) said on Thursday.

“InshaAllah the squad will be announced either on July 15 or 16,” PWF secretary Amjad Amin Butt told ‘The News’.He said the PWF had shown its desire in the meeting with the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) to field four weightlifters in the quadrennial spectacle which will be held in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2.

He said that 16 weightlifters have been put in the camp which began in Islamabad from June 20. He made it clear that there was no medal chance for Pakistan in the tough event in which Olympic and world championship medallists would take part.

However, he was quick to add if any weightlifter of Pakistan finished close to the medal winners, it would be a great achievement.Rookie weightlifters Talha Talib and Nooh Dastagir Butt are likely to be part of the weightlifting squad for the Asiad. They won bronze medals for the country in the 21st Commonwealth Games held in Australia in April.