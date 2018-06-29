Rooney leaves Everton to join DC United

WASHINGTON: After weeks of speculation, former England captain Wayne Rooney swapped football for soccer Thursday, arriving in Washington to join beleaguered Major League Soccer side DC United.

While the club remained tight-lipped, it was a not-so-cryptic tweet that confirmed the rumors: the 32-year-old on a flight, grinning with thumbs up, his photo captioned by an American flag emoji. Everton and United later officially confirmed the transfer news.

“Everton and Wayne Rooney have reached an agreement for the player to join MLS (Major League Soccer) side DC United on a permanent transfer,” said a statement from the English club.“Rooney will complete the formalities of his move when the MLS transfer window opens on July 10.

“From everyone at Everton, we thank Wayne for his service to the club and wish him every success in the next 3 1/2 years with DC United.”The former England captain and Manchester United star was expected in the US capital to tie up the details of a contract that reports have said will be worth $13 million.

Rooney, 32, will be sidelined until the MLS transfer window opens on July 10.However, the Washington Post reported the club hopes he could start training with the struggling side as early as the end of this week in order to be match ready in time for the opening of their new stadium, Audi Field, in mid-July.