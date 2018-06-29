Japan reach last 16 despite Poland loss

VOLGOGRAD, Russia: Japan and Poland were booed from the pitch in Volgograd after a farcical end to their final Group H match which saw the Blue Samurai qualify for the last 16 despite a 1-0 defeat.

Japan went through by the slimmest of margins — their fair play record — after the last 10 minutes were played out like a training match as both sides settled for the result.When Jan Bednarek scored his first international goal in the 60th minute for already-eliminated Poland, the score between Colombia and Senegal stood at 0-0 meaning Japan were going out.But once news filtered through of Yessy Mina’s 74th-minute goal for Colombia, the match changed for the worse.

The strike meant Colombia would win the group and Japan were ahead of Senegal despite identical points, goal difference and goals scored, because they had received fewer yellow cards.

A cacophony of boos rang out as hardly any tackles were made in the last 10 minutes as Poland decided any sort of win would be enough and Japan decided not to risk any yellow cards.

Japan coach Akira Nishino made six changes including bringing in attacking pair Shinji Okazaki and Yoshinori Muto for his World Cup debut.And it was they who fashioned the first real opening in the 12th minute of a game played at sedate pace in 36 Celsius temperatures.

Bednarek played a blind pass across his penalty area straight to Muto who shifted it to Yuto Nagatomo motoring down the left flank.His whipped cross was met by a diving Okazaki header which flashed wide.

Moments later, Muto won possesion again outside the box and his fierce shot was parried out of harm’s way by goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, one of five changes in Poland’s starting line-up.

The Polish captain Robert Lewandowski is renowned as a world-class goalscorer for Bayern Munich but, as in the rest of Poland’s sorry World Cup campaign, he was seeing little of the ball.

Goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima kept his place for the Samurai Blue despite a howler for Senegal’s first goal in the 2-2 draw and repaid Nishino’s faith with a wondrous save to keep the score goalless at half-time.

Piotr Zielinski crossed from the right and Kamil Grosicki found himself unmarked near the penalty.His cleverly directed header looked destined for the bottom corner until Kawashima made up huge amounts of ground to claw it to safety with a right hand at full stretch.

Goalline technology confirmed he had kept it out by less than half the width of the ball but that was just about all Poland had offered as they headed for the shortish plane ride back to Warsaw.

Kawashima did it again in the second half to prevent what would have been Tomoaki Nakino’s own goal.Okazaki had run his heart out in the sapping conditions and gave way to Yuya Osaka in the 47th minute as Nishino introduced fresh legs.

Kawashima did have to pick the ball out of his net on the hour mark as Bednarak got on the end of a Rafal Kurzawa long free-kick to volley home at the back post.

On Wednesday night, Brazil eased into the knockout stages after defeating Serbia 2-0, with superstar Neymar sparkling in a win which sets up a last-16 clash against Mexico.Paulinho put Brazil ahead with a superb dinked finish on 36 minutes before Neymar swung in a cross for Thiago Silva to head the Selecao’s second goal with 22 minutes left in Moscow.

Having opened his Russia 2018 account with the second of Brazil’s two late goals in Friday’s 2-0 win over Costa Rica, Neymar was again impressive.After the tearful emotion of Saint Petersburg, Neymar cut a more joyful figure after this win, blowing kisses to the crowd as the five-time champions celebrated.

As Group E winners, Brazil will now face Mexico in Samara on Monday, with group runners-up Switzerland, who moved through to the last 16 after a draw over Costa Rica, taking on Sweden in St Petersburg on Tuesday.

A 93rd-minute own goal by the unfortunate keeper Yann Sommer from a Bryan Ruiz penalty gave the central American side a deserved 2-2 draw on a night of late drama in Nizhny Novgorod.

That wiped out a Swiss lead which had lasted only two minutes after substitute Josep Drmic slotted home to apparently give the Swiss an undeserved victory.Earlier, Blerim Dzemaili had thumped home in the first half to give Switzerland the lead against the run-of-play in the 31st minute against the team who finished bottom of Group E.

That goal was cancelled out by Kendall Waston’s header in the 56th minute, the central Americans’ first goal of the tournament.But Switzerland will be left counting the cost after yellow cards for experienced defenders Lichtsteiner and Fabian Schaer mean they will miss the game against Sweden.