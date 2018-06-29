Blistering Buttler sets up England’s T20 win over Australia

BIRMINGHAM: Jos Buttler hit the fastest fifty by an England batsman in a Twenty20 international to lay the platform for a 28-run win over Australia at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

Australia, set 222 for victory, lost half their wickets inside nine overs to be 72 for five.Aaron Finch, their captain, kept them in the match with a fine innings of 84 while sharing a sixth-wicket stand of 86 with Ashton Agar.

But the run-rate required Finch to keep going for big hits and when he holed out off Adil Rashid, Australia were 158 for six in the 16th over.

Leg-spinner Rashid, the man-of-the-match, led England’s attack with three for 27 in his maximum four overs before paceman Chris Jordan struck twice in two balls to leave Australia on the brink of defeat at 174 for eight.

Australia were bowled out for 193 with two balls to spare. Earlier, Buttler scored a 22-ball fifty, including six fours and four sixes, on his way to 61.Alex Hales made 49 after Jason Roy (44) put on 95 for the first wicket with Buttler.

“Another fantastic performance,” England captain Eoin Morgan told Sky Sports. “Jos and Jason really did get us off to a flier.” Meanwhile, Finch said Australia’s top-order collapse left them in an awkward position.

“With myself and Agar there at the end, we’d have half a chance, but then you’re only one mistake away from being down to the genuine bowlers,” he said.

Australia won toss

England

J Roy c Finch b Stanlake 44

J Buttler c Short b Swepson 61

*E Morgan c Tye b Swepson 15

A Hales c & b Stoinis 49

J Root run out 35

†J Bairstow not out 14

M Ali not out 0

Extras (lb1, w2) 3

Total (5 wickets, 20 overs) 221

Did not bat: D Willey, L Plunkett, C Jordan, A Rashid

Fall: 1-95, 2-108, 3-132, 4-204, 5-215

Bowling: Stanlake 3-0-44-1; Agar 4-0-34-0; Swepson 4-0-37-2 (1w); Richardson 4-0-59-0 (1w); Tye 4-0-37-0; Stoinis 1-0-9-1

Australia

*A Finch c Jordan b Rashid 84

D Short c Ali b Plunkett 16

G Maxwell b Jordan 10

T Head c Hales b Ali 15

†A Carey b Rashid 3

M Stoinis c Roy b Rashid 0

A Agar b Jordan 29

A Tye c Plunkett b Willey 20

K Richardson c Hales b Jordan 0

M Swepson not out 3

B Stanlake c Morgan b Plunkett 7

Extras (b1, w4, nb1) 6

Total (all out, 19.4 overs) 193

Fall: 1-17, 2-33, 3-64, 4-72, 5-72, 6-158, 7-174, 8-174, 9-184, 10-193

Bowling: Willey 4-0-31-1 (3w); Jordan 4-0-42-3 (1nb); Plunkett 3.4-0-34-2 (1w); Rashid 4-0-27-3; Ali 4-0-58-1

Result: England won by 28 runs

Man of the Match: Adil Rashid (England)

Umpires: Michael Gough and Alex Wharf (England). TV umpire: Rob Bailey (England). Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka)