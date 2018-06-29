Pakistan thrash Argentina in Champions Trophy

KARACHI: After three back-to-back defeats, Pakistan finally registered a victory in the Champions Trophy, beating Olympic champions and world No 2 Argentina 4-1 in Breda, Holland, on Thursday.

It was one of the most impressive victories for Pakistan in recent years. Pakistan lost their opening game against arch-rivals India 4-0 before going down against top-ranked Australia 2-1 and hosts Netherlands 4-0.

Pakistan started the match well as they had done in previous games. The defence remained organised throughout and there were some breathtaking moves up front, especially in the last quarter.

A classic right side build up saw Umar Bhutta sending a back pass from the goal line inside the circle to M Irfan Jr, who standing in an ideal spot confidently put it in to put Pakistan ahead in the 10th minute.

Argentina equalised in the penultimate minute of the first half.A good ball into circle was sent to the goal by Matias Paredes from close range.It was the same story in the third quarter with the two sides looking for a goal but not getting one.The last 15 minutes saw Pakistan go berserk. They repeatedly tore apart Argentina’s defence.

Despite wasting some easy chances, they found the target thrice. Off their fourth penalty corner, Mubashar’s powerful flat push went through the legs of goalkeeper Santiago.

A couple of minutes later, the most delightful goal of the match was seen. Skipper M Rizwan Sr took a ball from own half, ran for about 20 metres before passing it to Rashid Mahmood, who ran into the circle and his deceptive pass reached unmarked Ajaz in front of the goal who deflected it into the net.

Tempers flared and two Argentina players and one of Pakistan were shown yellow cards in the last quarter.Pakistan’s fourth goal came in the 58th minute. Ammad Shakeel Butt, playing his 100th international today, brilliantly entered the circle from the right side. He was felled down by Ibarra and the umpire had no hesitation in pointing to the penalty stroke spot.

Up stepped Aleem Bilal who sent the goalkeeper the wrong way.Pakistan had as many as 17 shots on the goal, while Argentina had 13. They were also ahead in the penalty corner count by six to three. A team official, when contacted, said that it was a great victory and morale boaster for the team.

He said that team was under pressure due to three consecutive defeats but the team management and players knew that they were capable of giving tough time to all participants. “We had been saying from day one that there was no comparison of Pakistan and other teams. They are all strong teams. We are ranked 13th. Our players had not played international hockey regularly,” the team official said. “With two months of training, we were able to challenge the superior teams. World No 1 Australia defeated us by only one goal margin. We had taken the lead and they scored the winning goal just a few minutes before the end of the match,” he added.

He said the Green-shirts made some mistakes against Indian and Netherlands. “But the experience of those matches helped us against Australia and then Argentina,” he said.

Scorers: Pakistan: M Irfan Jr (10’), Mubashar Ali (47’ off penalty corner), Ajaz Ahmed (49’) and Aleem Bilal (58’ off penalty stroke)

Argentina: Matias Paredes (34th minute)