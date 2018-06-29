Two boys killed in China knife attack near school

SHANGHAI: A man stabbed two boys to death outside a Shanghai elementary school on Thursday, police said, the latest in a series of similar attacks in China in recent years.

Officers took the unemployed 29-year-old suspect into custody with the help of bystanders after three boys and a mother were attacked with a kitchen knife around midday, according to a police statement.

Unverified videos circulating online showed two boys with neck wounds lying in pools of blood on a pavement as two women attempted first aid. State broadcaster CCTV said the incident happened outside a campus of the Shanghai World Foreign Language Primary School, a top private institution that accepts both Chinese and international students.