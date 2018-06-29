Egypt says 10 militants killed in raids, two arrested

CAIRO: Ten suspected Islamic militants were killed and two arrested in police raids across Egypt as they hunted down the perpetrators of a deadly car bomb attack, the interior ministry said on Thursday.

It said those targeted were members of Hasam, a Jihadist group which the authorities have linked to the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood. They were allegedly involved in a March 24 car bombing on the eve of elections targeting a security chief for Alexandria in northern Egypt that killed two policemen.

Six militants were killed and a weapons cache unearthed as security forces raided a hideout in Beheira province, northwest of Cairo, the ministry said. It said a suspect was arrested in a residential apartment in Alexandria where arms and explosives were also seized.

A shootout in Assiut province, south of Cairo, left four other suspects dead, it said, adding that a Hasam member who had allegedly acquired the car used in the Alexandria attack was also arrested. The ministry’s statement did not specify when the raids and arrests took place.