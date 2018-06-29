Egypt says 10 militants killed in raids, two arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CAIRO: Ten suspected Islamic militants were killed and two arrested in police raids across Egypt as they hunted down the perpetrators of a deadly car bomb attack, the interior ministry said on Thursday.
It said those targeted were members of Hasam, a Jihadist group which the authorities have linked to the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood. They were allegedly involved in a March 24 car bombing on the eve of elections targeting a security chief for Alexandria in northern Egypt that killed two policemen.
Six militants were killed and a weapons cache unearthed as security forces raided a hideout in Beheira province, northwest of Cairo, the ministry said. It said a suspect was arrested in a residential apartment in Alexandria where arms and explosives were also seized.
A shootout in Assiut province, south of Cairo, left four other suspects dead, it said, adding that a Hasam member who had allegedly acquired the car used in the Alexandria attack was also arrested. The ministry’s statement did not specify when the raids and arrests took place.
CAIRO: Ten suspected Islamic militants were killed and two arrested in police raids across Egypt as they hunted down the perpetrators of a deadly car bomb attack, the interior ministry said on Thursday.
It said those targeted were members of Hasam, a Jihadist group which the authorities have linked to the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood. They were allegedly involved in a March 24 car bombing on the eve of elections targeting a security chief for Alexandria in northern Egypt that killed two policemen.
Six militants were killed and a weapons cache unearthed as security forces raided a hideout in Beheira province, northwest of Cairo, the ministry said. It said a suspect was arrested in a residential apartment in Alexandria where arms and explosives were also seized.
A shootout in Assiut province, south of Cairo, left four other suspects dead, it said, adding that a Hasam member who had allegedly acquired the car used in the Alexandria attack was also arrested. The ministry’s statement did not specify when the raids and arrests took place.
Comments