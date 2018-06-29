William visits Occupied-al-Quds

OCCUPIED AL-QUDS: Britain’s Prince William toured sensitive holy sites in disputed east Occupied-al-Quds on Thursday as he wrapped up a landmark visit during which he tiptoed through the region’s diplomatic minefield.

The second in line to the British throne also laid flowers at the grave of his great-grandmother who is buried at the Church of St Magdalene in east Occupied-al-Quds. William became the first member of the British royal family to visit the flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque compound.

Sacred to both Muslims and Jews, it is the focus of regular flare-ups between Israelis and Palestinians. He walked through the complex, which houses the Al-Aqsa mosque and the iconic golden-topped Dome of the Rock, accompanied by a large Israeli security detail and members of the Jordanian-run religious trust that administers it.

Since Israel occupied Arab east Occupied-al-Quds in the Six-Day War of 1967, hardline Jewish activists have sought the right to pray inside the mosque compound, sparking fierce Muslim opposition. Jews revere it as the place where they believe the biblical Jewish temples once stood.

Both the second Palestinian uprising that erupted in 2000 and a new wave of deadly violence that broke out last year had their roots in Palestinian fears of a change in the longstanding status quo at the complex, which forbids Jewish prayer there. William’s tour was followed by visits to the city’s Jewish and Christian holy places.

At the adjacent Western Wall, the holiest place at which Jews are allowed to pray, the prince was accompanied by its rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz and by Britain’s chief rabbi Ephraim Mirvis. Wearing a Jewish skullcap he placed a note in a crack between the ancient stones before laying his hand on them and closing his eyes for a few moments. A statement from Rabinowitz’s office said that William wrote a prayer for peace in the site’s visitor’s book.