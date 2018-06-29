UK tolerated ‘inexcusable’ treatment of terror detainees

LONDON: Britain tolerated the "inexcusable" mistreatment of detainees by US authorities during the war on terror and took part in planning extraordinary rendition operations, a British parliamentary report said on Thursday.

"In our view the UK tolerated actions, and took others, that we regard as inexcusable," according to the report by lawmakers from parliament’s intelligence and security committee. Responding to the report, British Prime Minister Theresa May acknowledged that alleged threats to detainees by intelligence officers and troops was "clearly unacceptable".

The report said British officials became aware of mistreatment of US-held prisoners soon after the September 11, 2001 attacks. "There are at least 38 cases in 2002 alone of British officers witnessing or hearing about mistreatment," the report said.

"That the US, and others, were mistreating detainees is beyond doubt, as is the fact that British agencies... were aware of this at an early point. "The same is true of rendition: there was no attempt to identify the risks involved and formulate the UK’s response," it added.