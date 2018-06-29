Beyond the outdated system

In collaboration with the former Punjab government, the British Council in Pakistan started the Punjab Education and English Language Initiative (PEELI) project. It is bringing positive improvements to our educational setup. It focuses on low-cost and no-cost teaching aids. It is based on the theme which suggests that without the active involvement of learners, the dream of true and meaningful teaching remains elusive. Undoubtedly, this project is setting new trends in the field of education as it has a revolutionary touch in it. A teacher can cash in on the innovative ideas shared by it to make his/her lessons more appealing and effective. Its inclusiveness is another hallmark of the PEELI style, which gives it an edge over the outdated teaching methods. It is hoped those at the helm will keep running the project to cater to the future needs of both teachers and learners.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali