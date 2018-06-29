METRO partners with UN women

KARACHI: METRO Cash and Carry Pakistan has joined hands with UN women by signing Women Empowerment Principles to promote Women in Trade (WiT) initiative to enhance the capability of informal workers, along with its employees in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 5 - to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls, a statement said on Thursday.

Women in Trade (WiT) initiative, an international employee network within METRO AG, aims at supporting and promoting the professional development of women, it added.