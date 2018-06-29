Fri June 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

June 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

METRO partners with UN women

KARACHI: METRO Cash and Carry Pakistan has joined hands with UN women by signing Women Empowerment Principles to promote Women in Trade (WiT) initiative to enhance the capability of informal workers, along with its employees in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 5 - to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls, a statement said on Thursday.

x
Advertisement

Women in Trade (WiT) initiative, an international employee network within METRO AG, aims at supporting and promoting the professional development of women, it added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar