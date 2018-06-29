LCCI concerned over FATF decision

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Thursday expressed grave concern over the decision of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to keep Pakistan in grey list and termed it a bad omen for the economy.

LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid said, “Economy of Pakistan was expanding at good pace but the decision will put it at halt. Inclusion of Pakistan in grey list will tarnish the soft image of the country, increase cost of doing business, make borrowing from international donors difficult, and shatter the confidence of foreign banks and investors.”

It would give the impression that the country’s financial system was weak and effective measures were not being taken to control money laundering or financing of banned groups. “Countries already placed in grey list, have experienced decline in foreign investment. Foreign direct investment in Pakistan is already not encouraging,” the LCCI president added.