Kohinoor Textile Mills goes solar

KARACHI: Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited (KTML) has contracted Dawood Hercules Group’s Reon Energy to install a one megawatt solar generation plant to cut energy costs and reduce carbon emissions.

With the cost of solar photovoltaic units and accessories coming down significantly, textile mills in the region are increasingly opting for solar rooftop panels in their units, a statement said on Thursday. Reon Energy CEO Mujtaba Haider Khan said, “I want to congratulate KTML for being a pioneer in its thinking about the issue of sustainability in its energy mix. The plant will deliver significant commercial savings to Kohinoor.”

He added that Pakistan was gifted with high solar irradiation and there was a clear incentive for consumers and businesses in the form of cheap financing from State Bank of Pakistan and a net-metering policy that allows exporting excess back to the grid to earn credits.

“We’re proud to be a partner of choice for businesses, like KTML, creating long-term value for the society, economy and the environment.

The effect of climate change in Pakistan has been more evident in the past decade in the form of extreme weather events, higher temperatures especially along our agri-belt and increase in pollution linked health issues. It’s imperative that we adopt sustainability as a core value in everything we do to leave this planet and the country in a better shape for our future generations.”

Reon Energy Limited, part of the Dawood Hercules Co, is the largest industrial solar solutions provider in Pakistan.