Fri June 29, 2018
Business

Our Correspondent
June 29, 2018

Irfan Wahab elected as OICCI chief

KARACHI: Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO and President, Telenor Pakistan has been elected as the President of the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) with effect from July 1, 2018. His appointment came following the successful tenure of Bruno Olierhoek, who resigned as the president of OICCI after taking a new position outside Pakistan.

Irfan Wahab Khan has over 20 years of leadership experience and has been engaged in the corporate sector since 1992.

Commenting on his appointment as the President of OICCI, Khan said, “Pakistan has the potential to attract large investment due to its growing economy and demographic strength, and a number of large foreign investors have Pakistan on their radar, but are somewhat hesitant in deciding on investing, mainly due to an element of uncertainty and confusion on policy implementation.” He said that with clear policies and robust implementation, Pakistan could attract significant FDI.

