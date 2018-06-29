Fri June 29, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2018

Bank holiday

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed for public dealings on July 2, 2018 (Monday), which will be observed as a bank holiday, a statement said on Thursday.

All banks / development finance institutions / microfinance banks will remain closed for public dealings on the aforesaid date. However, all employees of the banks / DFIs / MFBs will attend the office as usual, it added.

