KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed for public dealings on July 2, 2018 (Monday), which will be observed as a bank holiday, a statement said on Thursday.
All banks / development finance institutions / microfinance banks will remain closed for public dealings on the aforesaid date. However, all employees of the banks / DFIs / MFBs will attend the office as usual, it added.
Comments