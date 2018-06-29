OECD pledges deeper cooperation with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on Thursday pledged to deepen its cooperation with Pakistan in various areas including tax related matters, on top of sharing experiences in social and economic development.

“The OECD will extend technical assistance to Pakistan in its efforts for undertaking broad based tax reforms,” Angel Gurria, the OECD secretary general, said during a meeting with Dr Shamshad Akhtar, the caretaker finance minister, at the OECD headquarters in Paris.

A statement by the ministry of finance said both sides expressed satisfaction over the ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and the OECD.

Pakistan signed the OECD Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters in September 2016, and Multilateral Convention to Implement Tax Treaty Related Measures to Prevent Base Erosion and Profit Sharing (BEPS) as well as Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement on Automatic Exchange of Financial Accounts (MCAA) in June 2017. Pakistan has previously been participating in various OECD Global Fora meetings.

During the meeting, the OECD chief invited Pakistan to further enhance its engagement with the OECD by participating in its various programmes including the Initiative on global value chains, inclusive growth framework, detection of foreign bribery, and revenue statistics.

Dr Akhtar, the statement added, discussed support to conduct an in-depth review of Pakistan’s tax policy to support its reform efforts as well as technical assistance through Tax Inspectors Without Borders Program.

To this Gurria tasked an OECD team to follow up on the request on an urgent basis, the statement said.

The finance minister also urged the secretary general to consider Pakistan’s request for the membership of the OECD Development Centre, which brought together member states, developing and emerging economies, and other development partners on one platform to find policy solutions to stimulate growth and improve living conditions.