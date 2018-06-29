Copper stable

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Beijing : Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was flat at $6,690.50 a tonne, after closing down 0.3 percent in the previous session.
Shanghai base metals prices rose on Thursday, with lead hitting a 19-month high, as they continued to recover from a sell-off triggered by trade war tensions between China and the United States.
Lead prices in Shanghai rose for a fourth straight day, by as much as 3 percent to 20,615 yuan ($3,116.45) a tonne, the highest since Nov.
29, 2016, as an environmental crackdown in top producer China raises fears of tight supply.
"China´s lead production will remain under pressure over the coming years on the back of government-led consolidations and closures due to environmental concerns," BMI Research wrote in a note.
