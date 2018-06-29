Palm oil declines

Jakarta : Malaysian palm oil prices are forecast to fall to 2,100 ringgit ($520.60) a tonne in the next two months due to rising output, putting it at a discount to market rival soyoil, said leading vegetable oils analyst Dorab Mistry on Thursday.

"As production picks up from July onwards, prices will have to decline to a discount of $100 under crude soyoil FOB," Mistry said at a seminar in Jakarta, although prices may initially rise from current levels.

FOB refers to free-on-board basis pricing. "That will enable palm to regain market share and keep stocks under control. 2,100 ringgit is possible (in the) next 60 days," he said, assuming Brent crude oil prices stay in a $75-$85 a barrel range.

Benchmark palm oil prices were flat at 2,315 ringgit a tonne on Thursday, but have lost 4.7 percent for June so far on overall weak demand.