Gold surges

Bengaluru : Gold prices inched up on Thursday as the latest developments in the U.S.-China trade row led to a slight retreat in the dollar, but was still near a six-month low hit in the previous session.

Spot gold was 0.1 percent higher at $1,252.74 an ounce, as of 0400 GMT. In the previous session, the metal touched $1,250.30, its lowest since mid-December. U.S. gold futures for August delivery were down 0.2 percent at $1,254.20 an ounce.

"There´s a little bit of a pullback in the U.S. dollar, so that explains some recovery in gold," said Helen Lau, analyst at Argonaut Securities. A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.

The dollar held steady against its rivals on Thursday, though it failed to build on overnight gains amid conflicting signals from Washington on a proposal to restrict Chinese investment as the bitter U.S.-China trade row kept financial markets on edge.