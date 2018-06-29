Fri June 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

REUTERS
June 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Gold surges

Bengaluru : Gold prices inched up on Thursday as the latest developments in the U.S.-China trade row led to a slight retreat in the dollar, but was still near a six-month low hit in the previous session.

x
Advertisement

Spot gold was 0.1 percent higher at $1,252.74 an ounce, as of 0400 GMT. In the previous session, the metal touched $1,250.30, its lowest since mid-December. U.S. gold futures for August delivery were down 0.2 percent at $1,254.20 an ounce.

"There´s a little bit of a pullback in the U.S. dollar, so that explains some recovery in gold," said Helen Lau, analyst at Argonaut Securities. A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.

The dollar held steady against its rivals on Thursday, though it failed to build on overnight gains amid conflicting signals from Washington on a proposal to restrict Chinese investment as the bitter U.S.-China trade row kept financial markets on edge.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar