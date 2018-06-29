Hot Now

Dollar stalls

Ag Reuters

TOKYO: The dollar was steady against its peers on Thursday, having failed to extend overnight gains amid conflicting signals from Washington on a proposal to restrict Chinese investment as the bitter U.S.-China trade row kept financial markets on edge.

Demand stoked by the looming end of 2018´s first half was seen supporting the dollar, which was not dented by lower U.S. yields and a slide in Wall Street shares.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies stood steady at 95.266 after rallying 0.65 percent the previous day.

The greenback had advanced after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will use a strengthened national security review process to thwart Chinese acquisitions of sensitive American technologies, a softer approach than imposing China-specific investment restrictions.

There was, however, some confusion about Washington´s intentions - with U.S. shares making an about-turn and dropping - after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told Fox Business Network later on Wednesday that Trump´s announced plan did not indicate a softened stance on China.