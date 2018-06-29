Fri June 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Rupee firm

The rupee maintained its firmness against the dollar on Thursday due to dull trading activity, currency dealers said.

x
Advertisement

The rupee closed flat at 121.54 against the dollar in the interbank market.

“The forex market was stable and the FATF’s decision of placing Pakistan on grey list didn’t put downward pressure on the currency,” a dealer said.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Thursday decided to keep Pakistan on its grey list. The US motion, to have Pakistan added to the grey list of countries, was reportedly backed by Britain, France and Germany.

In the open market, the rupee traded at 123.40 for buying and 123.80 for selling against the dollar. The currency hovered at 123.70/124.20 in the previous session.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar