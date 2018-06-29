Rupee firm

The rupee maintained its firmness against the dollar on Thursday due to dull trading activity, currency dealers said.

The rupee closed flat at 121.54 against the dollar in the interbank market.

“The forex market was stable and the FATF’s decision of placing Pakistan on grey list didn’t put downward pressure on the currency,” a dealer said.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Thursday decided to keep Pakistan on its grey list. The US motion, to have Pakistan added to the grey list of countries, was reportedly backed by Britain, France and Germany.

In the open market, the rupee traded at 123.40 for buying and 123.80 for selling against the dollar. The currency hovered at 123.70/124.20 in the previous session.