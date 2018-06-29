Stocks gain ground on amnesty response, strong crude

Stocks on Thursday gained some more ground for third consecutive session as the market shrugged off Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) decision to uphold Pakistan’s grey-list status, but core economic concerns continued to haunt investors, dealers said.

Topline Securities, in its market review, said the bulls stretched gains in the equity market and cumulatively the index had gained 1,018 points in the last three trading sessions, recovering some losses made in preceding sessions.

“Attractive valuation levels, positive sentiments related to amnesty scheme inflows and rise in oil prices kept the interest of market participants intact, in our view,” the Topline report said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index rose 0.67 percent or 279.86 points to close at 41,997.85 points, whereas KSE-30 shares index gained 0.55 percent or 112.09 points to finish at 20,669.50 points.

Of 355 active scrips, 241 advanced, 100 declined, and 14 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 159.817 billion shares compared to a turnover of 235.495 billion shares in the previous session.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said the stocks closed higher after Pakistan with the help of its robust action plan avoided getting black-listed at the FATF decisive meeting.

“Rising global crude prices, reports of record foreign receipts on account of tax amnesty scheme and ECC (Economic Coordination Committee) decision for a raise in margins on POL (petroleum oil lubricants) products by up to 10 percent played a catalyst role in higher close at PSX,” Mehanti added.

Anjali Pinjani, research analyst from WE Financial Services said the benchmark KSE-100 witnessed continuous bullish trend throughout the session with relatively trimmed volume with advance-to-decline ratio in the broader market remaining in the favour of bulls.

The market opened on a negative note as the decision related to FATF was not clear whether it was in the favor of Pakistan. However, with the news flashes running on social media and private television channels, serious investors opted for some fresh buying in the selected stocks belonging to cement, food, automobile, steel and some oil marketing companies’ shares.

Zainul Abedin from Elixir Securities said the index traded in a narrow range in early hours as investors likely took cues from lower regional markets on global trade worries; however a mid-day rally in cements shares pushed the Index higher.

The highest gainers were Pakistan Tobacco, up Rs102.50 to close at Rs2152.60/share, and Wyeth Pakistan Limited, up Rs46.34 to finish at Rs1450.14/share. Companies that booked highest losses were Colgate Palmolive, down Rs103.53 to close at Rs3055.47/share, and Sapphire Textile, down Rs49.11 to close at Rs1100.02/share.

K-Electric Limited recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 13.617 million shares. It gained Rs0.26 to close at Rs5.45/share. It was followed by Pakistan Elektron with a turnover of 9.670 million shares. The scrip gained Rs0.56 to close at Rs35.09/share. The lowest volumes were witnessed in TRG Pakistan Limited. It recorded a turnover of 7.038 million shares, whereas the scrip lost Rs0.24 to end at Rs29.06/share.