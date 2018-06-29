Sindh’s water-strapped women growers steal seed show

HYDERABAD: Participants of Seed Fair 2018, held in Village Muhabat Jalbani, Union Council Yar Muhammad Kalhoro, Dadu District, have demanded of the authorities to ensure availability of water in all the watercourses in their areas to save the lives and livelihoods of community.

The seed fair, a women-led initiative, despite high temperatures touching 46-48 C, attracted a large number of women farmers and artisans, hailing from ten different villages of the neighbourhood.

Women farmers set up stalls displaying different seed varieties, including wheat, rice, maize, sorghum, pearl millet, pulses, vegetables, tree species, handmade embroidery, and livestock.

Community women showed a rooting interest in innovative ways of preserving old varieties of seeds and vowed to discontinue the use of chemical inputs to protect the environment.

Dadu district, situated at the right bank of River Indus, was once rich in agriculture, producing wheat, cotton, onion, rice and conventional crops like all varieties of pulses, sorghum, pearl millet, guar gum and vegetables in its climatic zones of river catchment and arid zone of Kachho and Kohistan.

Now the area is worst affected by water scarcity and many irrigation distributaries do not have water. There are a small number of growers, who have installed tube wells to extract underground water for cultivating their lands. Otherwise, it looks largely a barren land, which the farmers believe impacting badly to the source of living and food insecurity of the people, mainly farming communities.

The women farmers speaking on the occasion said the severity of the situation can be measured through the dryness and drought-like situation all around despite the improvement of water in the river, canals and distributaries. But here in the parts of Dadu district the people are waiting to receive water in watercourses to resume their traditional activities.

The seed fair was organised by Basic Development Foundation (BDF), which has motivated small-scale community farmers to adapt best practices and promote sustainable agriculture. The farmers in 25 villages are engaged in preserving old variety seeds.

Sharing her experience, Zeenat Kalhoro, a leader of a women farmers’ group, said now many farmers looked eager to use these traditional seeds in their lands. “These seeds, which were introduced by our ancestors, disappeared about 30 years back from the areas and only a handful of farmers continue to practice the same,” Kalhoro said.

She claimed that her family started preserving six varieties of wheat seeds in 2014 and now they have enough stock of all wheat varieties.

Kalhoro, who belongs to village Hafiz Meer Muhammad Kalhoro, discussed about the naturally grown vegetables and wild food plants in agriculture fields and shed light on how important their use had been since long ago. “But now everybody talks about the changes in agriculture, use of chemical inputs and its effects on environment and human health,” she said.

She named many vegetables, including guar gum, which have rich nutrients and are enough for maintaining diets at the time when people are crying against contamination in food products they buy from markets.

Reema Miznani, focal person of the BDF, said it shows that the women farmers have taken to the idea to preserving traditional seeds. “Despite the prevailing water scarcity and dryness all around, the women have come and set up stalls, guiding visitors about their working and achievements,” Miznani said.

She added that on top of the grim impacts of recent floods in Dadu district, the farming communities had massively suffered from the impacts of green revolution of 1960s and its resultant factors, which included utilisation of hybrid seeds, chemical fertilisers, pesticides, tractors, and other unnecessary technical equipments.

It is a positive sign that farmers, specifically women-led initiatives have generated successful stories about this, she said.

The BDF official said farmers were facing economic burden, paying huge price for seeds, fertilisers, and pesticides.

Women farmers from village Jhaloo Shari, Rato Khokhar and Hamzo Khushk displayed seeds of wheat, rice and vegetables, which they have preserved and practicing to cultivate and offer neighbouring farmers for multiplicity of these important seed varieties.

Shabbiran Peerzado, who also comes from a small-scale farmer family of the area, asked participants to adapt kitchen gardening practice on their courtyards to have safe food for their families consumption. “It is the only way out to avoid health problems among householders, because, consuming pesticide-washed vegetables have put people at high health risks,” Peerzado said.

The farmer organixations, especially women farmers themselves, lead a move to preserve local indigenous seeds, which have been replaced by high yielding, hybrid, and genetically modified varieties. Only a few families still have these old seed varieties and use the same for their families’ consumption. Otherwise, presently these old indigenous varieties are not being encouraged in major agriculture sector.

The speakers stressed the need to ensure water availability for small-scale farmers, as influential landlords usually deprive the tail-enders of their share. They also emphasised the need to review the new "Seed Act 2015", keeping in view the reservations of farmers to protect environment and natural resources. In their understanding, farmers should be consulted prior to policy making at every level.

They also pleaded to ensure crops insurance policy for farmers, associated with agriculture and livestock rearing, as these both sectors provide source of income to around 70 percent of rural population.