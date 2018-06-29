Moody’s says protection mechanism covers 80pc Pakistani depositors

KARACHI: Ratings agency Moody’s on Thursday estimated that more than 80 percent of depositors, on average, would fully be repaid in case of a bank failure under the central bank’s updated deposit protection mechanism.

Moody’s further estimated that 25 to 30 percent of deposits would be covered under the mechanism.

The ratings agency, however, said deposit protection fund will improve depositor confidence and lead to more stable and sticky deposits for banks, supporting their funding structure.

“The establishment of this mechanism is credit positive for Pakistani banks because it will strengthen financial stability while improved depositor confidence arising from the protection will enhance the stability of banks’ funding,” Moody’s said in a statement.

“These benefits outweigh the increased costs for banks, which are required to contribute to the mechanism.”

Last Friday, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) issued instructions enhancing the country’s deposit protection mechanism through the Deposit Protection Corporation (DPC).

The DPC, a fully owned SBP subsidiary operational since June 1, was established under the 2016 Deposit Protection Corporation Act with authorised share capital of Rs1 billion and a mandate to support small depositors.

The new instructions, which take effect on July 1, apply to both local banks (excluding deposits held at their branches and subsidiaries abroad) and foreign banks operating in Pakistan. The scheme also includes a separate Shariah-compliant deposit protection mechanism for Pakistan’s sizable Islamic banking sector, which had a 14.5 percent market share as of December 2017.

The central bank set the guaranteed amount at Rs250,000 per depositor per bank, broadly in line with Pakistan’s very low GDP per capita of $1,543 in 2017 and well below the equivalent of €100,000, which is currently the guaranteed amount in most European Union countries.

“This shows that the scheme is mainly directed at small depositors,” Moody’s said.

Moody’s further said once the deposit insurance fund is properly funded, it will reduce contingent liabilities for the government when it chooses to bail out troubled banks.

“This will strengthen the authorities’ capacity to provide support to systemically important banks in case of need,” it said. “We expect that all banks operating in the country will benefit from the deposit scheme, including Habib Bank, National Bank of Pakistan, United Bank, MCB Bank and Allied Bank.”

Moody’s said the deposit protection afforded to National Bank of Pakistan, the country’s largest public-sector bank in which the government currently holds approximately a 76 percent stake under the Banks (Nationalisation) Act will be removed. “Smaller banks will benefit more from the introduction of the scheme because it enhances their ability to attract new depositors with the extra benefit of the guarantee.”

Moody’s said the establishment of the fund will increase banks’ costs because they will be required to pay periodic contributions to the fund. The annual premium equals 0.16 percent of eligible deposits, with eligible defined as the aggregate of the protected depositors’ total deposit amounts. “This will be paid in four equal quarterly installments, beginning in third-quarter 2018.” Moody’s said the banks are expected to absorb the cost, estimated one to three percent of their pre-provision income, “which will be partly offset by upward pressure on banks’ margins as a result of recent policy rate increases of 75 basis points so far this year”.