PML-N rivals looking at umpire’s finger: Marriyum

LAHORE: PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the rivals of PML-N have nothing but the so-called umpire’s finger to their credit and their continuous persecution of PML-N leaders over the past two and half years and in the lead up to the elections has failed to deter the voters of PML-N, that are growing stronger than ever.

The NAB, National Accountability Bureau, has become the N-League Accountability Bureau and we all know why that is, she said while addressing a press conference in reaction to the recent arrest of PML-N candidate from NA-159 and the disqualification of former premiere Abbasi.

Marriyum said the people of this country are asking the question, how only one political party is being targeted by the NAB while it is a virtual free-for-all for the ‘Ladla’ (Blue-eyed, Imran Khan), his team, Asif Ali Zardari and his camp. From the campaign finance case, to the Bani Gala Property Case, Khan’s personal campaign finance reference and the magic wand that made the relevant documents disappear to help Zardari get a clean chit, every single one of these had been overlooked by the NAB, for reasons the people of this country understand very well, said the PML-N spokesperson.