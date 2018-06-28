Model Town carnage: LHC reserves verdict

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday reserved its decision on two appeals that sought conflicting remedies in Model Town carnage of June 17, 2014 which claimed lives of more than 14 people and left 85 others injured.

A full bench led by Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan and comprising Justice Miss Aalia Neelum and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem reserved the decision after hearing arguments of both sides. The first appeal was moved by the Pakistan Awami Tehreek against exclusion of 11 PML-N leaders including disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif, former Punjab CM Rana Sana Ullah and others from trial of Anti-Terrorism Court on a private complaint of Minhajul Quran Administrator Jawad Hamid. The second appeal was filed by former IGP Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera against his trial along with other 127 officials by the same anti-terrorism court for their alleged role in Model Town killings.

Prosecutor General Punjab Ehtesham Qadir concluded his arguments while two other parties including PAT and Sukhera’s counsel had already completed their arguments.

On Wednesday, The AGP argued that the trial court had indicted the accused involved in the massacre and now had been recording the evidence. He argued that the evidence recorded by the inquiry tribunal could not be used before any other forum for civil or criminal proceedings. He said they are not admissible.