PTI to form next govt, claims Tahir Sadiq

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PINDIGHEB: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate for NA-56 Major (Retd) Tahir Sadiq and PTI candidate for PP-4 Col (Retd) Muhammad Anwar have claimed that PTI would form next government in Centre and in all the four provinces.
They said this while addressing a huge public gathering here the other day.
They criticised PML-N and its leadership and assured masses of a rosy future in their speeches. They also hoped that people will not disappoint them on 25th July and PTI will emerge as a single largest party in the country with the votes of awakened voters.
Election campaign was also finalised and programme for public meetings were chalked out in the meeting.
PINDIGHEB: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate for NA-56 Major (Retd) Tahir Sadiq and PTI candidate for PP-4 Col (Retd) Muhammad Anwar have claimed that PTI would form next government in Centre and in all the four provinces.
They said this while addressing a huge public gathering here the other day.
They criticised PML-N and its leadership and assured masses of a rosy future in their speeches. They also hoped that people will not disappoint them on 25th July and PTI will emerge as a single largest party in the country with the votes of awakened voters.
Election campaign was also finalised and programme for public meetings were chalked out in the meeting.
Comments