Thu June 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PTI to form next govt, claims Tahir Sadiq

PINDIGHEB: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate for NA-56 Major (Retd) Tahir Sadiq and PTI candidate for PP-4 Col (Retd) Muhammad Anwar have claimed that PTI would form next government in Centre and in all the four provinces.

x
Advertisement

They said this while addressing a huge public gathering here the other day.

They criticised PML-N and its leadership and assured masses of a rosy future in their speeches. They also hoped that people will not disappoint them on 25th July and PTI will emerge as a single largest party in the country with the votes of awakened voters.

Election campaign was also finalised and programme for public meetings were chalked out in the meeting.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar