PTI to form next govt, claims Tahir Sadiq

PINDIGHEB: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate for NA-56 Major (Retd) Tahir Sadiq and PTI candidate for PP-4 Col (Retd) Muhammad Anwar have claimed that PTI would form next government in Centre and in all the four provinces.

They said this while addressing a huge public gathering here the other day.

They criticised PML-N and its leadership and assured masses of a rosy future in their speeches. They also hoped that people will not disappoint them on 25th July and PTI will emerge as a single largest party in the country with the votes of awakened voters.

Election campaign was also finalised and programme for public meetings were chalked out in the meeting.