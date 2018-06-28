Ali Zafar, UAE envoy discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zaabi along with a delegation called on Federal Minister for Energy Syed Ali Zafar at his office on Wednesday and discussed issues relating to bilateral relations and mutual cooperation.

The visiting delegation expressed keen interest in supporting Pakistan in the water sector.

They also expressed their readiness to provide immediate and technical solutions to the ongoing water issues in Metropolitan Karachi. They indicated their capacities in waste water treatment, revamping of waste water treatment besides installation of new water treatment plants to fulfill the requirement of Karachi city.

The minister thanked the delegation for their plans to invest in this much needed sector and said that there was wide opportunity to invest in various others sectors of Pakistan.

The minister affirmed that he was committed to layout plan to counter water scarcity issue and had constituted the team of experts in that regard. He recommended the delegation to hold meeting with officials of Water Resources Division and provincial government of Sindh to discuss the feasibility and implementation of their investment plan in detail.