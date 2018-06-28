PTI woman candidate vows to run for election despite opposition

MANSEHRA: The woman aspirant from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who is running for the National Assembly constituency, has vowed to remain in the election race despite opposition from her rivals and other quarters.

“I have been facing a tremendous pressure from various quarters to withdraw my nomination papers but I will contest coming general election on PTI ticket at any cost,” Ambreen Swati told a press conference on Wednesday.

The regional president in Hazara, Zargul Khan, and PTI contender in PK-31 awarded the ticket to Swati at a ceremony at her residence earlier in the day.

“I am really happy that PTI Chairman Imran Khan has acknowledged my services and awarded me the party ticket. I would leave no stone unturned to win the seat,” said Swati.