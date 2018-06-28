PTI woman candidate vows to run for election despite opposition

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: The woman aspirant from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who is running for the National Assembly constituency, has vowed to remain in the election race despite opposition from her rivals and other quarters.
“I have been facing a tremendous pressure from various quarters to withdraw my nomination papers but I will contest coming general election on PTI ticket at any cost,” Ambreen Swati told a press conference on Wednesday.
The regional president in Hazara, Zargul Khan, and PTI contender in PK-31 awarded the ticket to Swati at a ceremony at her residence earlier in the day.
“I am really happy that PTI Chairman Imran Khan has acknowledged my services and awarded me the party ticket. I would leave no stone unturned to win the seat,” said Swati.
