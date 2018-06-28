Notice issued to PTI chief in damages suit

PESHAWAR: The District and Sessions Judge Peshawar on Wednesday issued a notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in a damages suit filed by former PTI Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) for defaming her by levelling accusations that she had sold her vote for Rs40 million in the Senate election.

The former PTI MPA from Chitral district Bibi Fauzia, whose membership was suspended by the PTI, had filed the suit for damages through her lawyer Ghufranullah Shah.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge, Shah Waliullah, issued the notice to PTI chief, directing to submit his reply in the case and fixed July 31 for next hearing of the suit.

Plaintiff (Bibi Fauzia) has sought an order of the court against the PTI chairman to decree Rs5 billion as damages for defaming her.

It was submitted that the plaintiff was a law-abiding citizen and belonged to a respectable family, adding that she had an excellent reputation in her political and social circle.

Having good reputation, it said, she was assigned the role of parliamentary secretary for tourism and allied services.

The plaintiff claimed in the suit that in the recent Senate election, she followed the party policy and cast her vote to the party candidates nominated for general and reserved seats.

After the election, she stated that the defendant Imran Khan started uttering, spreading and resorting to the publication, communication and circulation “maliciously false, baseless and oral” statements and representation against the plaintiff.

She stated that Imran Khan accused her of horse-trading by way of selling her vote for money through all electronic, print and social media, which was widely published and broadcast in national and international newspapers and news channels.

The plaintiff clarified her position by taking oath on the Holy Quran and denied the allegations. She said her lawsuit was also supported by an affidavit on oath.

The PTI former MPA stated she had received a show-cause notice from the party leadership and was asked to explain her position.

She said she submitted her reply on April 28 and then an inquiry committee was formed under PTI leader Naeemul Haq.

The former MPA claimed that Naeemul Haq failed to call the meeting and a second committee headed by Asad Qaiser, former speaker of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, was formed, but that too refused to call the meeting.

After waiting for a long period, she issued a legal notice to PTI chairman through her lawyer on May 22, asking him to tender an apology or pay damages for defaming her.

Bibi Fauzia told The News after filing damages suit in the court that now she wanted to prove herself as innocent in the court as the defendant had failed to decide her case after levelling serious allegations as he had no proofs against her.

She claimed that the defendant had destroyed her career by levelling the allegations. The PTI expelled 14 MPAs, including women from the party, after accusing them of selling votes in the Senate election.