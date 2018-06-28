Kumrat valley’s beauty impresses tourists

DIR: Hundreds of thousands of tourists from all over the country thronged the picturesque Kumrat valley during Eid holidays.

The tourists, including women and children, hailing from Karachi, Gujrat, Multan, Lahore, Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Dera Ismail Khan, Peshawar, Kohat and other places visited the valley located in the Upper Dir district.

The tourists said they had never seen such a beautiful place.

Sidra, 28, who had come from Karachi, said that she had come for the first time to Kumrat and found it the most beautiful place in Pakistan.

She said she had no words to explain the beauty of Kumrat. “For a moment I felt as if was walking through a fairy valley,” Sidra remarked.

Another tourist, Taimur Abbasi said that he wondered why steps were not taken to promote tourism in Kumrat. He believed that Kumrat was the most picturesque and scenic place in Pakistan.

Another tourist, Kashif Butt from Lahore said that he had come to the Kumrat valley with friends.

He said that he and his friends had visited Murree, Nathiagali, Galyat, Gilgit, Skardu, Kalam and Malam Jabba, but Kumrat was the most beautiful place they had ever visited.

A friend of Kashif said that Kumrat had thick forests, lush green meadows and fascinating waterfalls.

A family which had come from Dera Ismail Khan said that they were visiting Kumrat for the first time and found it very beautiful.

However, they said the road from Kalkot to Kumrat was in a bad shape that caused difficulties to the tourists. They hoped that more tourists would visit Kumrat if the road was constructed.

The family also complained about the non-availability of the mobile phone service. They said that cellular phone companies did not take any step to install mobile towers to facilitate the tourists.