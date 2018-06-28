CPDI seeks scrutiny of appointments despite ECP ban

ISLAMABAD: Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI), a non-governmental organisation (NGO) working on governance, transparency and election monitoring, has approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to inquire into high-profile appointments approved by the PML-N government in the Ministry of Finance virtually on its last day in office and apparently without the consent of the ECP.

In a letter to the Election Commission, the CPDI has pointed out that Khaqan Hassan Najeeb was appointed as Adviser to Ministry of Finance as well as Executive Director General of Implementation and Economic Reform Unit (IERU). The letter points out that while Najeeb was already working in the ministry on contract basis as DG, ERU, his new appointment as Adviser was without due process. It said no advertisement was issued and no test or interview was held. The CPDI said the appointment process was done in haste and due diligence was not carried out. The CPDI stated that the position of ‘Adviser MoF can potentially influence financial allocations and releases during the caretaker period and demanded that the ECP look into the matter.

The CPDI has also drawn attention to the appointment of Zafar Hussain as Adviser in the IMF on May 31, 2017 and expressed apprehension that the selected officer had no previous experience of IMF-related matters.

The CPDI said the appointment of Dr Najeeb as Adviser to the Ministry of Finance did come as a surprise. He was previously working as DG of Economic Reforms Unit. While the ERU’s mandate is limited to economic reforms, the adviser to the ministry is also involved with operational issues such as releases for development projects and programmes which can favour particular areas and candidates during elections.

The government guidelines and ECP directions on new appointments were circumvented by extending the DG’s contract at ERU for one year and at the same time re-designating him as adviser to Ministry of Finance and executive director general of ERU, something unheard of in the past. It is also interesting that the position of executive director general did not previously exist in the ministry.