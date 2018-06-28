Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 to reach last 16

MOSCOW: Brazil eased past Serbia in Moscow on Wednesday night to secure their place in the knock-out stages of the World Cup as Group E winners.

The five-time winners took the first-half lead after Paulinho received a long pass from Philippe Coutinho down the centre of the field and chipped it over the outstretched arms of goalkeeper Vladimir Stojkovic.

After dominating possession, Brazil extended their lead through Silva who weaved his way through a pack of Serbian defenders before heading home a corner kick from Neymar and beyond Stojkovic in the 68th minute.

The 2-0 win secured Brazil place as group leaders while Switzerland, who drew 2-2 with Costa Rica, finished second and will also progress to the last 16 of the tournament.

Meanwhile, a 2-2 draw in Nizhny Novgorod on Wednesday gave both teams something they wanted. For Switzerland, it was the point it needed to qualify for the next round. For Costa Rica, it was two goals, after a Cup without any.

Switzerland needed at least a draw to be sure of advancing to the next round, and it took a big step there after 31 minutes. Already eliminated, Costa Rica, known for its lockbox defense, was playing more aggressively, with nothing to lose in the game. That left openings for Switzerland, and after a steal, Breel Embolo headed back a cross in the box beautifully, and Blerim Dzemaili was there unmarked to power it into the net.

Costa Rica answered in the 56th, finally getting on the World Cup scoresheet. Kendall Waston of the Vancouver Whitecaps of Major League Soccer, leaped the highest for a corner and headed it in.

With a minute to go, Switzerland looked to have won the game when a cross by Valon Behrami found Josip Drmic, who volleyed it home.

But there was one twist yet, when Joel Campbell, the striker who worked tirelessly all game, was brought down just inside the penalty area. Bryan Ruiz took the penalty, and it nicked the top bar and came out of the net. But Swiss keeper Yann Sommer had come forward a little and the ball smacked into him from behind and rolled into the net for the 2-2 final. — Agencies