Thu June 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

REUTERS
June 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

UAE to stay Pakistan team’s ‘home’

LAHORE: Pakistan will continue playing their international ‘home’ games in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at reduced costs, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said after reaching an agreement with its Emirati counterpart.

x
Advertisement

Pakistan has been hosting most of its international matches in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah since 2009 when a gun and grenade attack injured six Sri Lankan players in Lahore, while killing eight Pakistanis.

Uncertainty arose following reports that the Afghanistan Premier League would be played in UAE in October, coinciding with Pakistan’s home series against Australia and New Zealand.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar