UAE to stay Pakistan team’s ‘home’

LAHORE: Pakistan will continue playing their international ‘home’ games in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at reduced costs, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said after reaching an agreement with its Emirati counterpart.

Pakistan has been hosting most of its international matches in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah since 2009 when a gun and grenade attack injured six Sri Lankan players in Lahore, while killing eight Pakistanis.

Uncertainty arose following reports that the Afghanistan Premier League would be played in UAE in October, coinciding with Pakistan’s home series against Australia and New Zealand.