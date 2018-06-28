Thu June 28, 2018
Sports

June 28, 2018

POINTS TABLE

Tabulated under as played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points:

Group A

Q-Uruguay 3 3 0 0 5 0 9

Q-Russia 3 2 0 1 8 4 6

E-Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 2 7 3

E-Egypt 3 0 0 3 2 6 0

Group B

Q-Spain 3 1 2 0 6 5 5

Q-Portugal 3 1 2 0 5 4 5

E-Iran 3 1 1 1 1 1 4

E-Morocco 3 0 1 2 2 4 0

Group C

Q-France 3 2 1 0 3 1 7

Q-Denmark 3 1 2 0 2 1 5

E-Peru 3 1 0 2 2 2 3

E-Australia 3 0 1 2 2 5 1

Group D

Q-Croatia 3 3 0 0 7 1 9

Q-Argentina 3 1 1 1 3 5 4

E-Nigeria 3 1 0 2 3 4 3

E-Iceland 3 0 1 2 2 5 1

Group E

Brazil 2 1 1 0 3 1 4

Switzerland 2 1 1 0 3 2 4

Serbia 2 1 0 1 1 2 3

E-Costa Rica 2 0 0 2 0 3 0

Group F

Q-Sweden 3 2 0 1 5 2 6

Q-Mexico 3 2 0 1 3 4 6

E-South Korea 3 1 0 2 3 3 3

E-Germany 3 1 0 2 2 4 3

Group G

Q-England 2 2 0 0 8 2 6

Q-Belgium 2 2 0 0 8 2 6

E-Tunisia 2 0 0 2 3 7 0

E-Panama 2 0 0 2 1 9 0

Group H

Japan 2 1 1 0 4 3 4

Senegal 2 1 1 0 4 3 4

Colombia 2 1 0 1 4 2 3

E-Poland 2 0 0 2 1 5 0

Q = Qualified for Round of 16

E = Eliminated from the tournament

