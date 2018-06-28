PML-N leader withdraws candidacy for brother

SIALKOT: Former Punjab minister Khush Akhter Subhani has replaced his brother ex-MPA Ch Tariq Subhani as the new candidate of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in PP-38 (Sialkot-4). The PML-N sources on Wednesday confirmed that Tariq Subhani had declined to contest the election due to his business engagements which paved way for Khush Akhter to contest the polls.