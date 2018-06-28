PML-N leader withdraws candidacy for brother

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SIALKOT: Former Punjab minister Khush Akhter Subhani has replaced his brother ex-MPA Ch Tariq Subhani as the new candidate of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in PP-38 (Sialkot-4). The PML-N sources on Wednesday confirmed that Tariq Subhani had declined to contest the election due to his business engagements which paved way for Khush Akhter to contest the polls.
SIALKOT: Former Punjab minister Khush Akhter Subhani has replaced his brother ex-MPA Ch Tariq Subhani as the new candidate of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in PP-38 (Sialkot-4). The PML-N sources on Wednesday confirmed that Tariq Subhani had declined to contest the election due to his business engagements which paved way for Khush Akhter to contest the polls.
Comments