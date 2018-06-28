XEN booked for damaging sewerage lines

JHANG: Punjab Highway Department’s XEN and three officials were booked on charges of damaging sewerage lines and using substandard material in the construction of a road. On the complaint of Jhang Municipal Committee Chairman Sheikh Nawaz Akram, the police station Kotwali registered a case. According to police, the PHD approved Rs 16.5 million uplift project to improve and widen the highway from Ayoub Chowk to College Chowk. The police said during the construction work, the PHD contractor and officials dug the area and damaged sewerage lines of the localities.