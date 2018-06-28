Seven persons shot, injured

LAHORE: Seven persons were shot and injured by four brothers over petty issue in Harbanspura police limits Wednesday. Police have arrested two accused persons. The victims have been identified as Mohsin, Yousaf, Saleem, Sikandar, Nauman, Arooj and Laiba. Police said the accused persons Azhar, Abubakar, Usman and Umar resorted to indiscriminate firing over a minor dispute. The victims sustained injuries.