PML-N leader’s arrest: Nawaz, Pervaiz discuss protest strategy

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former federal minister of information, broadcasting Pervaiz Rasheed reviewed on Wednesday plans to hold a protest over the recent investigations by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The two PML-N stalwarts held a meeting in London and discussed the situation pertaining to upcoming general elections and arrest of party ticket-holder Qamarul Islam. On Tuesday, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif directed PML-N leaders to adopt a strict strategy in the wake of arrests of party candidates by the NAB. The deposed PM gave the directions to the party leaders through a phone call from London. He also telephoned Shahbaz Sharif, the party’s president, and discussed the election campaign. The former premier discussed the current situation and future strategy regarding the arrest of party candidates by the NAB. Nawaz also directed the party leaders to protest on the recent arrest of PML-N candidate against Chaudhry Nisar from NA-59, Qamarul Islam. The PML-N leader said he suspected that the NAB will continue to take action against his party ahead of elections.